Barcelona must sell Philippe Coutinho as soon as the summer transfer window opens in order to ensure their €150m investment does not lose any more transfer value.

That’s the view of AS journalist Lluis Mascaro, who claims Coutinho’s performances for Barca are deteriorating by the game and that ‘enough is enough’.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool last January to become the club’s record signing, but has largely struggled for form this season and has failed to fill the void left by the injury to Ousmane Dembele.

He left the door open for a potential return to the Premier League when questioned recently.

The Brazilian started their Copa del Rey clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night, but was withdrawn just after an hour after struggling once again to make an impression, as another Brazilian, Malcom, made the biggest impact.

And for Mascaro, Coutinho’s poor performance sent him over the edge, suggesting that he should now be sold.

“Coutinho has been at Barca for more than a year now and his performance has gone from more to less. Getting worse,” he wrote in AS. “That is unjustifiable in a player who has cost €150million.

“It’s the most expensive signing in Barcelona history! But he has neither the support of [Lionel] Messi, nor the ‘therapy’ of [Ernesto] Valverde, nor the advice of [Josep Maria] Bartomeu … nothing has served to recover this player who, against Madrid, culminated his disastrous career.

“It has no excuse. No pardon. Either you react or you have to find an immediate exit in June, before it [Coutinho] ends up being unsaleable…”

Coutinho has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester United, while a return to Liverpool cannot surely be ruled out.

However, Bartomeu is adamant the club’s record signing would not be allowed to leave this summer.

“He is very young and we expect a lot from him,” he said.

“We do not want to sell Coutinho.”

Coutinho has managed just four goals in 20 La Liga matches this season and the latest doubts surrounding his future come just two days after a Barcelona legend pleaded with the Brazilian to stay.

