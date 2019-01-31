Philippe Coutinho has left the door open to a potential return to the Premier League this summer by admitting he is not sure where his future lies.

The Brazilian midfielder was in the goals on Wednesday evening as Barcelona beat Sevilla 6-1 in the Copa del Rey – but has largely struggled for form this season and has failed to fill the void left by the injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Sport recently claimed that Coutinho will speak to Ernesto Valverde about his long-term prospects amid links to Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Marca meanwhile stated Coutinho, who has made 21 starts in all competitions this term, will be kept in the starting line-up in a bid to build his confidence, although when Dembele returns from injury his place will be in jeopardy.

However, despite his goalscoring double at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, Coutinho seemed less than certain his long-term future remains at Barcelona after a somewhat worrying admission.

Speaking to BeIn Sport, Coutinho is quoted as saying: “Nobody knows what will happen in the future. All I have in my head right now is to work hard.”

The doubts from Coutinho come just a day after a report in Sport which suggested that Valverde has ‘given up’ hope of turning Coutinho’s fortunes around.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss is apparently completely unconvinced by his ability to play in a midfield three, and he is low in the pecking order for a spot on the wing.

Furthermore, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants could already be lining up Coutinho’s replacement in United midfielder Juan Mata.

Mata’s agent has flown to Barcelona to initiate talks over a possible deal, while the Manchester Evening News state that the Red Devils have offered the Spaniard fresh terms, but that there are disagreements.

It’s claimed United wanted to tie Mata down to a new £140,000 a week deal in the wake of rival interest from Arsenal – but the interest from Barcelona offers fresh concern for the club’s efforts to keep the Spanish playmaker beyond this summer.