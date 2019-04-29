Juventus and Manchester United have been given hope of signing Raphael Varane this summer – but have been told it will cost a world-record fee for a defender to prise him from the Bernabeu.

The France defender has suffered something of a dip in form this season as the LaLiga giants have surrendered their Champions League crown and struggling to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of the Spanish Primera Liga.

And with Zinedine Zidane ready to spend around €500m on revamping his squad, reports have suggested Varane could be sacrificed in order to further boost his kitty.

As such, the Daily Star, sourcing media in Spain, claims United and fellow suitors Juventus have been told that Varane will cost €100m (£86m) if they want to land the Frenchman – a fee that would shatter the world-record fee for a defender.

The defender last month addressed speculation suggesting he could be moved on this summer, saying:

“To say that I am not happy at Real Madrid is not true.

“I’m at Real Madrid. The biggest club in the world. ‘I’m constantly in a state of challenging myself because the requirement here is that of the highest level.

“I’m focused on my career. We had a tough time in the middle of the season where we had to fight. I’ve given my all in this shirt and I can be proud of that.

“I cannot control everything that’s said [in the media]. Many things aren’t right but I can’t say I’m unhappy in Madrid.

“We had a tough season, it’s the daily routine for players at the top.

“I’m discreet and the problem when you’re a quiet person is you hear many things but talk little about yourself.”

Zidane was asked whether he would consider selling Varane after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Real Vallecano, and he responded: “The positive point of this season finale is that Varane will stay.”

Nonetheless, sections of the Spanish media are convinced he could move on if a big offer comes Real’s way.

The 25-year-old defender has won 14 major honours with Los Blancos, including four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns, since joining the club in 2011.

United, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move for Alessio Romagnoli amid claims Milan may have to cash in on him, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to free up funds with interest mounting in Victor Lindelof.

