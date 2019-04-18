Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Davide Calabria rejects AC Milan’s efforts to tie him down to a new contract as Manchester United look to find a long-term solution to a problem position.

Calabria’s current deal at the San Siro runs until 2022, but he isn’t one of the Italian club’s big earners. As such, Milan are locked in talks with the player and his agent over a bumper new deal which runs to 2025.

However, Calciomercato claims the right-back is emerging as a genuine target for Solskjaer and United are hoping he rejects their offers of a new contract and instead could be lured to the Premier League.

And United’s hopes have been boosted after the Italian outlet claimed Calabria is ‘enticed’ by the prospect of playing Premier League football and amid claims he is also wanted by Tottenham.

Veteran star Antonio Valencia will leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer, while Diogo Dalot – a £20m signing from Porto last summer – is not fancied in the role by Solskjaer, who has often turned to Ashley Young as a fill-in. Another option at full-back, Matteo Darmian, is expected to return to Italy at the end of the season.

But Solskjaer – who on Thursday was linked with a £250m quadruple raid – is said to have prioritised a new right-back this summer, with Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka also on his radar.

But with both players likely to cost in excess of £40m – Calabria is considered one of four unsaleable stars by Milan – it may come down to which player they can convince to move.

Calabria’s agent Gianni Vitali lifted the lid on interest in Calabria earlier this year, insisting he had a number of proposals but nothing concrete.

“Interest from top clubs and Manchester United? ​No real negotiations, no, but the intentions are there and they have been there,” he told Calciomercato.com.

“I’ve never sat down with anyone because of the simple fact that he’s very happy where he is, he’s young and he plays at high levels, it seems to me normal that he could be interesting for important teams: Manchester United has never called me, it has never gone beyond a few chats, it’s difficult to find better than Milan.

“The clubs interested? I prefer not to name them, but I can say they were a couple of English clubs and a couple of Spaniards.”

