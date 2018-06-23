Man Utd’s hopes of signing Milinkovic-Savic fading fast

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has dropped another massive hint he sees a future at Juventus rather than Manchester United.

The Lazio star has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s No 1 target to succeed Michael Carrick in the United midfield, with the player unlikely to come cheap with the Serie A side demanding a fee of around €100m (£87.5m) for the 23-year-old.

The likes of PSG and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic, but the player’s father last week admitted he thought a transfer to Juventus would best suit his son at this stage of his career.

And the Serbian dropped a further hint he’d like to stay in Serie A when asked about his future by Mediaset Premium after his nation’s 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

“I’m with the national team,” Milinkovic-Savic said when asked if he had an update on his future.

“The World Cup is a beautiful thing and now I’m not thinking about what to do next but only to my national team and do everything possible to reach the last 16.

When specifically asked about a potential move to Juventus, he smiled and replied: “I can smile, but I have to think solely about the World Cup.

“Then we’ll see what to do.”

United completed the capture of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk this week but Jose Mourinho is expected to be active in the transfer market again and a swoop for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic was in the news again on Saturday.

