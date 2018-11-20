Manchester United remain keen on signing French teenager Noam Emeran from Amiens, despite the youngster not yet deciding on his future.

The 16-year-old is widely expected to leave the French club in the near future, with a host of top European sides currently monitoring his progress.

Emeran, who is a France Under-16 international, has been compared to Leroy Sane in his style of play and is regarded as one of the top young prospects in European football.

And according to reports in France on Monday, United had won the race to sign the youngster – with Emeran having already accepted an offer.

However, it would appear that those reports were a little wide of the mark and that United are now facing competition from clubs in Spain and Italy for the player’s signature.

Indeed, Barcelona, Juventus and Valencia are all said to be keeping tabs on Emeran, as reported by RMC Sport.

At this stage, Emeran remains undecided on his future, although Amiens will receive compensation if he does – as expected – move on.

