Man Utd hoping to ‘steal top signing’ from Man City after giant exit clause confirmed

Manchester United aim to snatch the signing of West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta away from Manchester City amid claims an agreement is already in place, per reports.

Paqueta, 26, has shone since arriving at West Ham from Lyon in a £51m deal nearly two years ago. The 44-cap Brazil international has added class to David Moyes’ side, though never shirks his defensive responsibilities either.

Paqueta is a complete midfielder and came close to joining Man City last summer. Indeed, Sky Sports reported an agreement in priniciple had been struck between West Ham and Man City worth £80m. That came after Paqueta had already thrashed out personal terms with Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, the move was put on ice when the FA opened a probe into alleged betting irregularities involving Paqueta and yellow cards.

As such, Man City turned their attention to Matheus Nunes who signed for £53m from Wolves.

But fast forward to the present day and amid claims Bernardo Silva could be heading to PSG, Man City’s interest in Paqueta has maintained.

Furthermore, French outlet FootMarcato claimed the agreement on personal terms between Paqueta and Man City is still in place.

What’s more, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming Man City can take West Ham out of the equation by triggering Paqueta’s £85m release clause – valid from July 1 – a transfer to the Etihad looks within reach.

But according to a fresh report out of Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), Man Utd could shatter Man City’s dream.

Paqueta could partner Kobbie Mainoo

Their headline reads “Manchester United wants to steal a TOP signing from City.” The top player in question is Paqueta.

The No 10 position at Old Trafford is already locked up through captain Bruno Fernandes.

However, it’s noted Paqueta’s versatility also allows him to operate comfortably as a deep-lying playmaker – potentially alongside Kobbie Mainoo – or a box-to-box midfielder as well. Paqueta has even played out wide on occasions for the Hammers this season.

In reality, Man Utd would have to work wonders to convince Paqueta to choose the Red Devils over Man City. Indeed, United stagger from one crisis to another, while City have made winning trophy after trophy an obsession.

However, according to former West Ham midfielder, Nigel Reo-Coker, Man Utd should move heaven and earth for a player he believes could be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

“We talk about the players Man Utd have got rid of,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Friday Football Social [12 April, 7:58pm].

“If they had a plan and a direction, there are players out there they could get and then build for the future with some younger players.

“Another one out there is Paqueta at West Ham. He’s one who I think can get into any team and is one of the few players now in the modern game that could win the Ballon d’Or down the line.”

