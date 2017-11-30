Man Utd hoping to ditch defender this summer

Daley Blind looks likely to leave Manchester United this summer, with Inter Milan reportedly hovering.

The 27-year-old was is out of contract at the end of the season, but United have an option to trigger an automatic one-year extension.

According to The Times, Man Utd will take up that option, but only to enable them to receive a fee for the Dutchman when they move him on this summer.

The versatile player was a fixture in the Man Utd side under Louis van Gaal but has found his opportunities increasingly limited under Jose Mourinho, leading him to have not started any of the last 11 games and Ashley Young preferred to him at left back.