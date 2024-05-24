Man Utd hovering for Liverpool favourite centre-back ahead of detrimental raid for bargain fee

Manchester United are planning to do battle with Liverpool for Leny Yoro

Manchester United are reportedly still in the mix for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, who Liverpool are targeting after waiting to learn the outcome of Real Madrid attempts to snare him.

Centre-back transfers are going to be paramount at both Old Trafford and Anfield this summer. United shipped 58 Premier League goals this term, while Liverpool conceded seven more than Manchester City, who won the league.

Given the Reds were in that battle for a while, they might have stayed in it for longer had they been more solid at the back.

Both sides will also lose big players in the centre of defence: Joel Matip will walk out of the door at Anfield, while Raphael Varane’s United career is coming to an end.

As such, it will be important for both clubs to fill those gaps with a more than capable defender.

Some of the same names are appearing for both sides, though Liverpool would have hoped they were alone in terms of the Premier League pursuit of one man.

That’s Lille centre-back Yoro, who’s appeared on a lot of big clubs’ radars of late, such as Real Madrid and PSG.

And while United have been previously linked, recent reports stated it was only the other three sides that were in the mix, and Liverpool have watched Real attempt to come to an agreement with Lille for a while over the defender’s services.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for the summer after Raphael Varane exit

Man Utd in the mix for Yoro

But according to reports in France, United remain in the mix for Yoro.

It’s said they are in a battle with Liverpool for the signature of the French defender.

The Red Devils swooping in and snatching him would hurt their rivals, given they have waited for the outcome of Real talks for some time without moving themselves.

It would also be detrimental given he’s one of the Reds’ favourite centre-back targets, and they might have to go without him and look for somebody else if United win the race.

Bargain transfer possible

In recent months, a lot of figures have been thrown around regarding the potential transfer of Yoro.

Of late, it was suggested that Lille wanted somewhere between £77-85million for the 18-year-old’s services.

However, the latest report cites a figure of £43million, not for the first time.

It has been suggested at times that what the Ligue 1 side want from the transfer is not what they are going to get, and they may have to settle for less.

If it’s that much less, then United or whoever ends up with Yoro could have an absolute bargain, compared to how much they could have paid.

READ MORE: Every centre-back linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star, Arne Slot favourite