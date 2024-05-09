Three top performers might be on the move this summer

Manchester United have drawn up a major bid and a tempting contract offer as they try to sign a top defender, Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to beat Barcelona in the chase for a Bundesliga star, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk includes an update on a Liverpool-linked ace.

DOUBLE MAN UTD OFFER TIPPED

Man Utd are close to launching a double proposal in order to tie up a deal for Juventus star Gleison Bremer, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes several areas of the Man Utd squad need bolstering this summer if the Red Devils are to get back in contention for the top four, having fallen down to eighth this campaign.

During the terrible 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night, Man Utd’s defensive issues were put on show once again.

Jonny Evans could not cope with Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Casemiro put in such a poor performance at centre-back that Jamie Carragher urged him to start pursuing a transfer to Saudi Arabia immediately.

Clearly, Evans and Casemiro would not normally be Man Utd’s first-choice centre-half pairing, as the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire were all out injured. However, the latest embarrassing result has shown Ratcliffe that defence simply must be improved as a priority.

Several outlets have named Bremer as a top target for Man Utd to resolve some of these problems. The right-footed defender is strong and quick, which means he can cope with elite strikers, while he also excels at driving the ball out from defence and helping to start attacks.

In April, it emerged that Man Utd are ‘insistent’ about landing Bremer and could even include Mason Greenwood as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

That Bremer/Greenwood swap now appears unlikely, but there is a good chance the Serie A star will arrive at Old Trafford in the summer.

Man Utd transfers: Juventus waiting on Ratcliffe offer

As per an update from Italian source Calciomercato, Man Utd have learned that Atletico Madrid are also interested in Bremer and have resultantly sped up their hunt to sign him.

Man Utd chiefs have prepared both a bid and a contract offer to strike a double agreement and leave Atleti furious.

Man Utd are ‘ready’ to send Juve a €50million (£43m) bid for the 27-year-old, while a contract worth €10m per year (around £165,000 a week) has also been drawn up.

Bremer would certainly accept that contract proposal, although Man Utd will probably need to offer Juve more money to forge a transfer agreement.

The Italian giants are aware that Bremer is hot property and have initially set their stall out at €70m (£60m).

Clearly, some negotiations will need to be done between Man Utd and Juve if this move is to go ahead. But with the Brazilian such an important target for Man Utd, it would not be a surprise if Ratcliffe went all out to finalise a deal in the coming weeks.

Bremer’s departure would leave a big hole in the Juve defence, as he has become a key player for them and made 37 appearances this term.

Italian clubs are short of money though, so Bremer’s sale to Man Utd would give Juve a big financial boost. The Bianconeri have already decided on Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix as a potential replacement for Bremer, should the latter head to England.

TOTTENHAM EDGE CLOSER TO STATEMENT DEAL

Tottenham have overtaken Barcelona in the race to sign RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo, whose release clause stands at a reasonable €60m (£51.5m). (Sport)

Eddie Howe has held positive talks with departing Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo and has helped Newcastle United emerge as frontrunners for the free agent. (Foot Mercato)

Man Utd and Tottenham are competing for the signing of Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, who has struggled in the early parts of his La Liga spell. (AS)

Arsenal striker target Viktor Gyokeres has appeared on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar as they prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe. (Le Parisien)

The announcement of Mbappe’s huge transfer to Real Madrid is getting closer following PSG’s Champions League exit at the hands of Borussia Dortmund. (Sport)

LIVERPOOL HANDED EASY SIGNING

Eintracht Frankfurt are ‘keen’ to know more about Liverpool’s interest in defender Willian Pacho, handing Arne Slot a potentially easy first signing. (Sky Germany)

Juventus are making progress in their contract talks with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, despite the pair being linked with moves to England. (Rudy Galetti)

Royal Antwerp are hoping to hit the ‘jackpot’ when selling Mandela Keita, the midfielder who is being tracked by Man Utd, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Napoli and Juventus are ready to battle for the capture of Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville. (various)

Fulham have reignited their interest in Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, whose contract is due to expire next summer. (Vamos Mi Sevilla FC)

FOUR STARS TO LEAVE CHELSEA

Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Ian Maatsen are all expected to leave Chelsea permanently this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Al-Nassr are ready to offer Man Utd €40m (£34m) to sign Casemiro and reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo, while also handing a three-year contract to the defensive midfielder. (CaughtOffside)

The father of Brighton loanee Ansu Fati, Bori Fati, has reiterated that he wants to see his son play for Sevilla. (ABC Sevilla)

Thomas Muller thinks the linesman in Bayern Munich’s UCL defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night made ‘an incredible blunder’ when he put his flag up before the chance had been played out for Matthijs de Ligt’s ruled-out equaliser. (various)

There is a ‘concrete’ chance Denzel Dumfries will leave Inter Milan this summer amid ongoing links with Man Utd. (Fabrizio Romano)