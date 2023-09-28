Man Utd make huge Erik ten Hag decision after poor league results and off-field controversies

Manchester United are reportedly set to open contract talks with manager Erik ten Hag, as they are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

The Dutch coach took the reigns at Old Trafford in April 2022 after a turbulent few years for the club, and still has the backing of the majority of the fans.

Ten Hag guided Man Utd to their first trophy since 2017 by winning the Carabao Cup last season. He will hope that he can add more silverware to his CV this term.

It’s fair to say that the Red Devil’s results in the Premier League have been somewhat disappointing, though. They have won three and lost three of their six opening games – leaving them in ninth place in the table.

There have also been a number of off-field issues that Ten Hag has had to deal with recently. Jadon Sancho, for example, is currently banned from the Man Utd training ground. He claimed the manager had made him a ‘scapegoat’ after he questioned his performances in training.

Despite their league results and the controversy surrounding some players, it seems that Man Utd are happy with Ten Hag and want to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Man Utd poised to offer Ten Hag new deal

According to 90min, Man Utd are ready to ‘open talks’ with Ten Hag over a new contract for the manager.

The Dutchman’s current deal is set to expire in 2025, with the option to extend it by a further year.

The report states that contract talks were always pencilled in for 18 months after he first made the switch from Ajax to Man Utd.

It’s claimed that the club has already ‘touched base’ with Ten Hag’s representatives. The powers at be are said to be ‘very happy’ with the manager’s performance so far.

They are ready to give him full backing ‘in the wake’ of off-field issues such as the ongoing Sancho saga.

Ten Hag has also had to deal with the controversial problems surrounding Mason Greenwood and Antony recently, while last year, he terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The manager is thought to be well-respected by the players. Now, he will hope that Man Utd can improve their results in the Premier League and start competing at the top of the table.

Barring any major twists, it seems Ten Hag could sign a new deal with the Red Devil’s in the next couple of months, as the report suggests.

