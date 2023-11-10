Man Utd icon ‘excited’ by move as La Liga club prepares ‘one of the operations of the year’

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly ‘excited’ about the possibility of moving to Real Betis after the club opened talks with him.

De Gea has been a free agent after his spell at Old Trafford ended in the summer. He was reported to have been in talks to extend his stay in Manchester to a 13th season during the course of his final campaign.

While those talks seemed to have been going well from the outside, nothing came of them, and De Gea walked out the door.

His decision to depart the club was seemingly made easier by the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for De Gea when United signed a goalkeeper who had just reached the Champions League final, despite the Spaniard winning the Premier League golden glove last season.

The new goalkeeper has not been in the best form since making the switch to United, though, and it seems he’s also likely to leave them high and dry in January for the African Cup of Nations, after reversing his international retirement.

That news led to reports that De Gea was to make a shock return to Old Trafford on a short-term deal to cover for Onana.

However, nothing has yet come of those reports which surfaced at the end of October, and De Gea remains without a club.

De Gea ‘excited’ by Real Betis move

That might not be the case for long, though, as the Spaniard has reportedly opened talks with Real Betis.

Indeed, Eldes Marque reports Betis are ‘preparing what would be one of the operations of the year in La Liga’ by signing the former United goalkeeper.

That report suggests the Spanish side have met with De Gea to ‘explore the possibility of incorporating him into the squad’.

Further to that, it’s stated the goalkeeper is ‘excited about the destination’ after opening talks with the club.

De Gea’s arrival would impact the standing of the other goalkeepers in Betis’ squad, and it would not be a surprise given his quality if he managed to take the no.1 spot early in his tenure.

That seems a better move than a return to United would have been, where he clearly wasn’t going to be first choice before he left, and would likely only have been a stopgap while Onana was away with Cameroon if he was to return.

