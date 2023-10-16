Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd identify dream target to solve Ten Hag conundrum but face PSG battle; Aston Villa signing already has January suitor

Manchester United have identified Theo Hernandez from AC Milan as a target for the left-back position, while a recent Aston Villa signing already has a suitor for January – all according to Monday’s European gossip.

MAN UTD BATTLE PSG FOR THEO HERNANDEZ

Manchester United are one of the remaining contenders trying to disrupt AC Milan from renewing the contract of Theo Hernandez.

That’s according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, which has also placed Paris Saint-Germain in the frame to sign the Frenchman just months after they bought his brother Lucas from Bayern Munich.

Man Utd have encountered some issues at left-back this season because of injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. They ultimately took Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur as cover, but he too has suffered some physical problems.

Sometimes, Erik ten Hag has been forced to deploy Sofyan Amrabat out of position at left-back, rather than in the midfield role they signed him to operate in.

Whether Man Utd look to sign another left-back in January will depend on how their absentees recover, but it seems they are still thinking about bidding for Hernandez.

Aware of the rising interest in the 26-year-old, AC Milan want to renew Hernandez’s contract beyond its current expiry date of 2026, according to the pink paper. A new deal would cover him for the remainder of his prime years, in theory.

Hernandez currently earns €4m per season plus bonuses as a salary, which equates to around £67,000 per week. He has played in Italy since 2019, when Milan bought him from Real Madrid after a loan spell with Real Sociedad.

A move to either Man Utd or PSG would give him a new challenge, since he has never played in the Premier League or Ligue 1 before, despite being born in Marseille.

PSG’s interest may stem from the fact that Nuno Mendes is currently injured, leaving Layvin Kurzawa as their only other natural option – but he has not played after his loan spell with Fulham. Instead, Theo’s brother Lucas has been tasked with playing at left-back, despite being more of a centre-half before for Bayern.

Signing Theo might provide even more balance to the evolving PSG backline, but Milan view him as a key part of their project, having seen him score 25 goals in their colours across 176 appearances. Therefore, they will not give him up lightly, especially when they are trying to conclude negotiations of their own about his future.

ASTON VILLA’S TIELEMANS TARGETED IN TURKEY

Galatasaray have become contenders to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa in January, just six months after he joined the club from Leicester City. (Fanatik)

Manchester United failed with an offer for Xavi Simons this summer because of a clause in his PSG contract that would have seen the money go to PSV instead. (L’Equipe)

Man City have set an asking price of more than €30m for Barcelona to buy Joao Cancelo after his loan spell. (Diario Sport)

Victor Lindelof has confirmed he wants to stay at Manchester United. (Fotbollskanalen)

Arsenal are more likely than Barcelona to pay €20m for Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren in January. (Diario Sport)

Borussia Monchengladbach will use an option to extend Manu Kone’s contract until 2026 after links with Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Rheinische Post)

Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati, currently on loan at Aston Villa and Brighton respectively, could be offered by Barcelona to Atletico Madrid as counterparts for a permanent Joao Felix deal. (Diario Sport)

KYLIAN MBAPPE CONTRACT UPDATE

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make their final offer to Kylian Mbappe for a contract renewal until 2025, which could include a release clause. (Diario Sport)

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are competing to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are close to extending the contract of Federico Gatti until 2028. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have made contact with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams’ representatives. (Diario Sport)

Inter want to sign Monza midfielder Andrea Colpani in January after missing out on Lazar Samardzic from Udinese in the summer. (Tuttosport)

Sergi Roberto is making enquiries about an MLS move for after he leaves Barcelona, with either New York City or New York Red Bulls waiting to sign him. (Mundo Deportivo)

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is looking likely to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of the season. (Kicker)