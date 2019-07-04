Manchester United have set their sights on Saul Niguez as the man they want to replace Paul Pogba, according to reports in Spain.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this window, with Juventus reportedly keen on the idea of bringing Pogba back to Turin.

Real though have also been heavily linked, while Pogba himself recently dropped his biggest hint yet that a summer exit is firmly on the cards by admitting he is looking for a ‘new challenge’.

This has forced United to spring into action and look for Pogba’s replacement, and Saul Niguez is the name that is once again in the headlines.

It has previously been claimed that Barcelona have first refusal on Saul, while last October the player admitted to the media that he cannot be certain he will stay at Atleti for the duration of his eight-year deal.

He has a huge €150million release clause built into that deal and has also been linked with Manchester City, but Spanish outlet AS claims that the Red Devils are back on the trail.

Atletico are already set to lose Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona in a €120m deal, so they are reportedly not going to sell Saul unless his whopping £135m release clause is met.

