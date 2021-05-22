Man Utd put their foot down over the insertion of a key contract clause amid ongoing talks over extending Bruno Fernandes’ current deal.

Fernandes has been a revelation since his winter window arrival in 2020. The Portuguese playmaker joined to much fanfare, and has not disappointed, operating at better than a goal every other game from an advanced midfield position.

News emerged earlier in the week of the player’s agent, Miguel Pinto, jetting in for fresh talks. Fernandes’ current deal doesn’t expire until 2025. However, given his remarkable displays and supreme levels of consistency, Man Utd are keen to reward their star man.

Now, the Mirror add further context to the developments, adding that Fernandes is ‘close’ to signing for £200,000-per-week.

That figure would double his current weekly salary, and Fernandes appears more than content with how Man Utd are progressing.

“My priority today is to win trophies,” said the 26-year-old (via the Mirror). “Collective titles are more important than individual titles and we are working on that here.

“I think the club has improved a lot since I arrived here.

“It is in a growth phase and the players are getting more and more the mentality that you should have in a club like Manchester United, which wants to win titles and more titles.

“That’s what we’re here for. I feel like I’m part of that and I’m here to help the club evolve.”

Fernandes may be satisfied with his current situation, though the article reveals his agent has not had it all his own way.

Buy-out clauses have become increasingly common in recent years, and Pinto reportedly sought to have one inserted into Fernandes’ new contract.

Man Utd are said to have ‘dismissed immediately’ any notion of such an inclusion, ensuring their talisman will only be allowed to leave on their terms.

Rashford hints at future blockbuster transfer

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford refused to rule out a future transfer after naming which two clubs he admires

The Man Utd forward, 23, has risen to prominence both on and off the pitch over the last 18 months.

However, when speaking to the Guardian, Rashford hinted Man Utd may not be in his plans forever.

When asked if he would consider playing elsewhere in Europe, the hitman replied: “I would never say no.”

Expanding on which clubs in particular he admires, Rashford added: “Other than United? I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football.

“Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

