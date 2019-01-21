Manchester United will reportedly rival Liverpool for the signing of Benfica starlet Joao Felix.

United, per Portuguese source Record, have been scouting the 19-year-old attacking midfielder and are considering making a move for the player in the summer.

United are apparently among four teams interested in Felix, with Liverpool, Barcelona and Man City also watching his progress carefully in the Primeira Liga.

Liverpool are understood to have seen a mammoth £61million approach for Felix rejected.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mirror, citing a report in Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, claimed the Reds submitted the offer earlier last week, but saw their efforts flatly rejected by the Portuguese giants.

Felix, who can also play as a second striker, has scored six times in 17 appearances so far this season – and it seems there is little wonder the Reds’ bid has been rejected with a clause in the teenager’s latest contract setting his release clause at a huge £105million.

Felix is yet to make his senior debut for Portugal but has played 10 times for the under-21s, scoring four goals.

He also debuted for Benfica B at just 16 and, having scored seven times, was upgraded to their first-team squad at the start of this season.