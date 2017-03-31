Man Utd in clear to move for £56m-rated Atletico star – report

Manchester United have been told they can sign Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez this summer – with reports in Spain suggesting the club is considering activating his release clause.

The Uruguayan has only made 14 starts in all competitions this campaign with half of those in the Spanish league and rumours are rife that he could leave the Vicente Calderon.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Atletico are keen to wait until a club matches his £56million release clause with Diego Simeone willing to part with the centre-back.

A lack of playing time is understood to have convinced Gimenez that it will be the right time to leave and Jose Mourinho could renew his interest after a deal hit the buffers last summer.

Benfica’s Victor Lindelof has also been heavily linked with Manchester United over the last two transfer windows, while Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk and Bayer Leverkusen’s Aleksandar Dragovic are others that have reportedly been on Mourinho’s radar in the past.

Get ready for the return of the Premier League with our new live score centre, which features pre-match previews, odds, stats and predictions, live galleries, audio updates, social streaming from clubs, journalists and trusted sources, plus reports and reaction.