Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ‘in contact’ over mind-boggling Barcelona raid; star reveals Arsenal ‘dream’

Three highly rated young stars could be on the move this summer

Manchester United have made contact over a puzzling Barcelona transfer, a 23-year-old has revealed he would love to play for Arsenal, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a Chelsea target pushing for a big move to La Liga.

SURPRISE MAN UTD TARGET REVEALED

Man Utd are in preliminary talks over the shock signing of Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, according to reports.

After scoring 21 goals in 45 games for Athletico Paranaense last season, Roque had the choice of a host of top European clubs.

Indeed, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with his signing.

Out of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, it was the latter who pushed hardest to bring Roque to England. However, Chelsea missed out on the hugely exciting teenager as Barca agreed a big-money deal to sign him.

The Catalan giants paid Athletico Paranaense an initial €30million for Roque last summer, though the deal could eventually be worth €61m through add-ons.

The 19-year-old attacker, who can operate at centre-forward or at left wing, officially arrived at Barca on January 1.

However, he has yet to establish himself as a regular starter under Xavi and has notched only two goals in 13 games so far.

As per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barca want to loan the youngster out in the summer so he can gain more first-team experience next season. This would allow Roque to return to the Nou Camp as a more mature and better rounded striker next season.

Vitor Roque to move to Old Trafford?

Incredibly, the report states that Man Utd are one of six notable clubs who are ‘in contact’ with Roque’s agent over a possible loan deal.

Barca’s La Liga rivals Real Betis and Sevilla are in the frame, while there is also interest from Napoli, Nice and Lyon.

As Roque intends to stay at Barca this summer, so he can boost himself up the pecking order, Man Utd will need to put in some graft to convince the Brazil international on a switch to Old Trafford.

Roque is one of the most exciting U21 strikers in the world, so it would be very interesting to see how he would get on at Man Utd.

Although, it would be very surprising if Man Utd went through with this prospective move.

While the Red Devils are known to be on the hunt for a quality No 9 who can help Rasmus Hojlund out, it would make far more sense if they moved for someone like Ivan Toney or Benjamin Sesko.

Those strikers possess more experience at the top level than Roque, who is still finding his feet in Europe.

Roque is not the only Barca player Man Utd have been tipped to sign, as they are also thought to be keeping tabs on midfielder Frenkie de Jong and defender Ronald Araujo.

FULL-BACK HOPING FOR ARSENAL TRANSFER

Danish-Peruvian right-back Oliver Sonne, who is one of Silkeborg’s most valuable stars, has revealed his ‘dream’ is to play for Arsenal or a major Italian club. (Tipsbladet)

Former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick is a ‘strong candidate’ to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager. (Bild)

Juventus are frantically trying to put together enough funds to stop Joshua Zirkzee joining Arsenal. The Gunners have already reached a contract agreement with the Bologna striker. (Calciomercato)

West Ham United are facing a crisis as David Moyes and Tim Steidten have fallen out and top stars Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez could leave. (various)

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both interested in Werder Bremen winger Justin Njinmah. (Kicker)

CHELSEA FACE ATTACKER DISAPPOINTMENT

Chelsea may have set their sights on Dutch starlet Xavi Simons, but the attacking midfielder is planning a Barca return. (Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur have received a loan-to-buy offer from Sevilla for winger Bryan Gil. (various)

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva is ‘crazy’ about joining Barca, while Pep Guardiola’s side have scouted Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen. (Sport, TBR Football)

Man Utd have ramped up their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, whose contract will expire on June 30. (Tuttosport)

Ralf Rangnick snubbed Bayern Munich’s advances as he did not want to jeopardise his Austria’s side performance at the upcoming European Championship. (Kicker)

TOTTENHAM POISED FOR SERIE A BIDDING WAR

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus could get into a summer bidding war for thriving Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea look set to make a £47m bid for Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, who is also on Barca’s radar. (various)

Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to replace Raphael Varane with Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. (Rudy Galetti)

Real Madrid are now the best-placed club to sign Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono from River Plate. (Marca)