Man Utd in driving seat for £88m Lazio man

Manchester United’s hopes of landing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer have been given a boost amid claims the player has made a move to Old Trafford his number one priority.

The Lazio star has emerged as the main name in the frame to succeed the retiring Michael Carrick this summer, though a number of clubs are likely to rival Manchester United for his signature.

The likes of PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all been touted as potential suitors for the 23-year-old, for whom Lazio have rejected a €70million (£61.7m) bid last summer.

However, hopes of luring him to Old Trafford have taken a positive step after a report in Metro claimed Milinkovic-Savic wants to join United and link up with countryman Nemanja Matic.

It’s claimed his fellow Serb first brought Milinkovic-Savic’s talents to Jose Mourinho’s attentions while at Chelsea and the United midfielder – who followed Mourinho to Old Trafford – is seen as something as a mentor to the Lazio star.

Bringing the player to the Premier League, however, looks like far from an easy task. Lazio have not placed a release clause in the player’s contract and president Claudio Lotito has insisted he is not in a hurry to part with his prized asset.

It was claimed last month that Lotito is ready to play hardball over the player and could demand a fee as much as €150million in an effort to dissuade United from making a move.

However, it’s widely believed that a fee of €100m (£87.6m) will convince Lazio to deal.

Milinkovic-Savic also recently insisted that he is not contemplating his future at the current time.

He told zurnal.rs: “Everyone is telling their own version, but I’m not thinking about my future at all. I was thinking about how to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“Now that I have recovered I can concentrate on what is important: my performance and results with Lazio.

“The current situation makes me realise that I do not have to think about other options. I am concentrating on my current club and our goal of qualifying for the Champions League ”

Seen as a player who can pick up the ball in a deep midfield position and help influence the attacking play, Milinkovic-Savic is also reportedly viewed by Mourinho as the man who can help get the best out of Paul Pogba on a consistent basis.

