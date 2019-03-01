Man Utd in Friday race against time to extend star’s deal

Manchester United will reportedly lose Antonio Valencia if they do not extend his contract before their deadline set on Friday.

The Old Trafford skipper’s deal runs out this summer and has not yet been prolonged by the Red Devils.

Now, the Daily Telegraph is claiming that United have a Friday deadline to use their extension clause.

The 33-year-old has struggled with injury this season and appears certain to move on at the end of the current campaign.

Valencia has played just once under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho in December, and looks like he will need to find a new club come June.

Portugal youngster Diogo Dalot has been earmarked as United’s right-back for years to come, while Ashley Young has done an admirable job when asked to fill in.

Meanwhile, a top Barcelona star, wanted by United, has put to bed talk of him leaving the club this summer and declared he “likes living in Spain”. Read the full story here…

