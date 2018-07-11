Alderweireld transfer on as double development lifts Man Utd

Manchester United will reportedly contact Tottenham this week to submit an increased bid of £50million for defender Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian defender has been chased by United all summer, but their initial offer of £40million was rejected at the start of the summer, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy digging his heels in over his £55million valuation.

But with Belgium now out of the World Cup (though they do still have the matter of the Bronze, 3rd,4th play-off match still to come) the Daily Express claims United are now ready to launch an increased bid of £50m – which they hope will be enough to convince Spurs to sell.

Furthermore, Spurs are believed to have identified a potential replacement for Alderweireld, having reportedly submitted a firm move to sign Croatia World Cup defender Domagoj Vida.

Vida is also a target for Liverpool and Everton, but Tottenham are in driving seat having already made contact with his club, Besiktas.

United, meanwhile, are already prepared to give Alderweireld a big salary increase on Spurs’ last offer to the Belgian of £120,000-a-week, while a five-year contract is also on the cards.

The 29-year-old’s current contract expires in 2020 but the former Atletico Madrid star can leave for just £25m next year if no fresh terms are agreed.

So selling him now makes huge sense for all parties concerned and there’s a growing belief in the United camp that a deal can be finalised in a matter of days.

The player has kept a diplomatic silence on his future while the World Cup has been in progress, but did say at the end of May he would consider staying at Spurs for the upcoming season.

“Yeah, why not? I have two years left on my contract,” he said when quizzed about his future.

“I don’t know what is going to happen.”

The player featured just 14 times in the Premier League last term due to a combination of injuries and contract talks, but has more than proved his worth with some excellent displays for his country in Russia 2018.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline