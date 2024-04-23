Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS are aiming to help Manchester United beat Arsenal and Manchester City in the hunt for versatile ace Sverre Nypan, according to reports.

Since purchasing a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd, Ratcliffe has outlined his desire to land the ‘best in class’ British talent for the club. The British billionaire is eager to sign players such as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

However, British players often come with a premium price tag. Indeed, Everton want at least £70m for Branthwaite, while Olise could be on the move for £60m this summer.

As such, Ratcliffe and his INEOS officials must cast their scouting net further, in order to find slightly cheaper talents that can ensure Man Utd are successful in the long run.

As per German source Fussball News, Man Utd are chasing Nypan, a 17-year-old starlet who has forced his way into the Rosenborg first team.

Despite his tender age, Nypan has already managed five assists in seven appearances for the Norwegian side this term. Having initially broken through last season, his overall record stands at five goals and six assists in 34 senior appearances.

DON’T MISS – Every brilliant teenager Man Utd have been linked with as Ratcliffe ignites bold new transfer strategy: Neves, Anselmino…

The central attacking midfielder’s excellent ability on the ball has seen him likened to Arsenal star Martin Odegaard. But Nypan is versatile and can also play as a traditional central midfielder, or even as a centre-forward.

Nypan’s impressive rise has alerted Man Utd, who have added him to their wish list and have contacted Rosenborg to discuss a potential deal.

Man Utd lead Arsenal, Man City in transfer hunt

The teenager is also being tracked by Man Utd’s Premier League rivals Arsenal and Man City. However, INEOS have already mapped out a pathway for Nypan to get into the Man Utd first team, and they have ensured that the Red Devils are at the front of the queue.

Over the winter, Nypan’s father was asked about his son leaving Rosenborg for a big team in the near future. He namechecked another top-class Norwegian star and also suggested that no rushed decision will be made.

“Erling Haaland only left Norway when he was 18. I think it’s a good idea to be patient here,” he said.

Should Man Utd agree a deal for Nypan this summer, then it is likely he would continue his development at Rosenborg next season via a loan spell.

The report explains how Man Utd could then loan Nypan out to another Premier League club in the 2025-26 campaign, which would give him vital top-flight experience in England.

Nypan would be given the chance to impress Man Utd coaches first-hand after that second loan spell, when he will be around 20 years of age.

It might be a while before Man Utd fans see Nypan in the flesh. Although, this is the type of transfer that Ratcliffe needs to make if Man Utd are to become one of the best destinations for elite young players once again.

READ MORE: FIVE Man Utd signings to keep Ten Hag in situ and turn Red Devils into major force again