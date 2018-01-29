Man Utd in pole position to land £37m Bayern star

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign a versatile Bayern Munich midfielder.

German outlet Bild claim that United will rival Chelsea for Arturo Vidal, with Bayern ready to sell the Chilean midfielder in the summer.

They state that the Bundesliga outfit are willing to let Vidal depart after securing the signing of Leon Goretzka, who will arrive on a free from Schalke in the summer.

Antonio Conte did work with the 30-year-old at Juventus, however with doubts over his long-term Chelsea future, Jose Mourinho has the upper hand.

However, Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes was asked by reporters about the rumoured Vidal interest earlier in the month, denying an exit was possible.

“There is no contact between Chelsea and Bayern,” he told reporters.

“We will not sell Arturo or any other player for that matter during the winter break.”

Heynckes comments come days after Conte spoke about speculation that Chelsea are interested in Vidal and his compatriot Alexis Sanchez.

“You are talking about two big and strong players, top players for their roles,” said Conte. “Vidal is one of the best in the world, but Sanchez is the same as a striker.”

A report in The Sun earlier in the month valued Vidal at around £37.5million.

