Man Utd in pole position to land €40m Bundesliga defender

Manchester United have been tipped to launch a summer swoop for talented Augsburg defender Philipp Max.

United boss Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a new left-back to improve his squad with Tottenham defender Danny Rose and Juventus star Alex Sandro among the names on his radar.

But reports in Germany claim Mourinho could cause a surprise by launching a swoop for Max, who has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most creative stars.

The Augsburg star claimed an impressive 13 assists in 33 league appearances in the season just finished as his side finished 12th in the Bundesliga.

And now it seems a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards with a source close to Max telling CalcioInsider: “He is keen to move up in the career, he loves the Premier League and is ready to join Manchester United – his favourite club.

“Philipp is the best (left back in Germany) and at his peak now, Augsburg would want around €40m.”

Max, 24, has a contract at the German club until 2022 and was recently left out of Joachim Low’s Germany squad to take to the World Cup in Russia.

