Man Utd in serious danger of losing Herrera as offer transpires

Manchester United are in serious danger of losing Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to a new report.

The £29million signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 looks to be heading to Ligue 1 on a free transfer at the end of the season.

ESPN claim the offer PSG have put on the table is too good for the 29-year-old to turn down and Herrera is seriously thinking about walking away on a free transfer.

Herrera is reportedly seeking a wage packet of around £150,000 per week, with ESPN recently claiming there was still a ‘significant gap’ between the deal United were offering the player and what he was demanding.

PSG are trying to take advantage of the uncertainty and for them it’s a perfect signing because Herrera is a free agent and they will offer him a three-year deal as they look to replace wantaway midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will leave this summer for nothing.

Herrera, who is also interesting Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona, recently told El Periodico: “It is logical (PSG interest and a possible United exit) when you are into your final three months of contract. I knew that something would come out.

“I am handling it normally and concentrating on playing football between now and the end of the season. I am leaving the rest to my agent – both discussions with United over a contract extension and talks with other clubs over a potential move.

“I am not concerning myself with whether or not my Premier League adventure will be over in four months – I do not know. I am enjoying myself with England’s biggest club, where the supporters appreciate me. They treat me exceptionally well, so I must listen, even if I do not know what will happen.”