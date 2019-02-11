Manchester United have opened talks with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Neymar, according to a shock report from Spain.

The Brazilian left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of £200million, but he left in acrimonious circumstances.

Neymar signed a new five-year deal at Barcelona in July 2016, which included an €8.5million renewal bonus, and Mestre has claimed the forward left Barcelona in the dark over his intentions, which ended up costing the LaLiga club “a lot of money”.

Despite the manner of his exit the 27-year-old has still almost continuously been linked with a return to the club, with the Evening Standard only last month reporting Barca would sell Philippe Coutinho to fund a return for Neymar.

However Barca may not be alone in their interest, as a stunning report from Spanish outlet Diario Gol claims that United have discussed certain details of a potential deal with Neymar’s father and representative.

The report goes on to suggest that the Red Devils may have to fork out an astronomical fee to make it happen – including €200million in transfer fee plus an extra payment of €30m to his father.

United are ‘serious’ about bringing the player to Old Trafford, Diario Gol states, and they have ‘already let him know that he and he alone would be the cornerstone of a new project that would surround him with big names’.

Real Madrid have gone cold on the idea of signing the player meaning Ed Woodward and Co. are now leading the chase, and they even believe they can lower that €230m price.

