Man Utd in shock link to former Mourinho midfield destroyer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing veteran defensive midfielder Lassana Diarra in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent, after having his contract terminated by Al Jazira in December in the hope of sealing a return to a European heavyweight.

The report in Metro claims that Diarra visited England to discuss potential moves last week and that United did make contact with his representatives over a possible switch.

Le Parisien, however, reports that PSG are favourites to land the midfielder, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Indeed, back in 2016, Diarra admitted that he would like to team up with the current United boss again: “Mourinho? I know him well. I have enjoyed some great times with him. He is a coach I really like.”

AC Milan and Turkish duo Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also said to approached Diarra with a view to a move.