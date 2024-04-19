Manchester United are in contact with the agent of Juventus superstar Gleison Bremer as they look to beat Newcastle United and a major Spanish club to his services, according to reports.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has purchased a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd, believes bolstering the defence will be key if the Red Devils are to jump up the Premier League table next season. Several of the current crop of defenders could leave, including Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The latter will be replaced at right-back by one of Jeremie Frimpong, Denzel Dumfries or Jules Kounde. Man Utd are also in the market for a new left-back due to the injuries that have affected Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season.

To replace the departing centre-backs, Ratcliffe is eager to land both Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and Juve’s Bremer.

On Wednesday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Everton are holding out for £70million before selling Branthwaite, a fee Ratcliffe does not want to match. Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the left-footed Englishman.

Man Utd could strike a deal for Bremer first. Earlier this month, it emerged that Juve are already planning for Bremer’s exit, with Arsenal-linked Ousmande Diomande one potential replacement.

As per an update from Italian source Calciomercato, Man Utd are the ‘most keen’ on Bremer and are pushing hardest to finalise his capture.

Man Utd are ‘in talks’ with the Brazilian’s agent to try and forge an agreement over personal terms.

Man Utd face Newcastle threat for Juventus capture

Bremer’s release clause – which stands somewhere between €60-70m (£51-60m) – does not become active until the summer of 2025.

But the defender has a gentleman’s agreement with Juve which means he can leave this summer if an appropriate bid arrives. As long as Juve receive around £51-60m, they will sanction his departure.

But it is no longer inevitable that the 27-year-old will end up at Old Trafford when leaving Juve. The report adds that Newcastle and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have joined the pursuit.

Both of those clubs have held preliminary discussions over Bremer’s availability, though Man Utd are still in pole position.

Bremer would be a fantastic centre-half partner for Branthwaite, should Man Utd manage to snare both players. Bremer is a strong and quick defender who excels in battles with elite strikers, so he would help improve Man Utd’s clean sheet record.

He is also comfortable on the ball, which would allow Man Utd to play out from the back more effectively.

