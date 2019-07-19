Man Utd in talks for €40m Juventus starlet viewed as Maguire alternative

Manchester United have opened talks with the agent of Juventus defender Merih Demiral over a possible summer move, reports claim.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understandably keen to overhaul a United squad which finished sixth last season, missing out on a place in the Champions League.

The Red Devils are hoping to bring in a top-level centre-back before the transfer window shuts next month and it is widely reported that Harry Maguire is the number one target.

They are understood to have submitted an opening £70million bid earlier this month, while there were claims at the weekend that an improved bid of £80m had been made.

However, it has been suggested that a fee of as much as £90m could be demanded by the Foxes as they stand firm on their prized asset, forcing United to look at other options.

According to Turkish Football, United have now made an enquiry for Juve’s Demiral, who could be on his way out after the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt.

The Turkey international recently joined the Bianconeri for €18m after a successful loan spell at Sassuolo, but could be shipped out for a quick profit.

The 21-year-old could be available for €40m (£35m) this summer, representing a much cheaper option to Maguire, however AC Milan are also reportedly interested in Demiral.

The approach seems to fit in with the new ethos of signing young players with high potential, such as Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and possibly Sean Longstaff.

