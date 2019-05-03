Manchester United have already reportedly opened negotiations for Ruben Dias, although they face major competition from Juventus for the centre-back.

The Red Devils have already been linked with Portuguese pair Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix — who play for Benfica and Sporting Lisbon respectively — but now reports in Portugal suggest they are closing in on a move for Dias.

The 21-year-old defender is also reportedly of interest to Serie A giants Juventus, however, and the report from Portuguese news outlet Record claims the Old Lady are the current frontrunners to secure his signature.

Dias is contracted to Benfica until June 2023, having signed a contract at the start of this season, and is said to be valued at around €60million.

United, meanwhile, are prepared to pay half of Alexis Sanchez’s wages to get rid of him next season. Read the full story here…

