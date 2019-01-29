Man Utd in talks to sell unwanted Marouane Fellaini in £15m deal

Manchester United have opened negotiations with an unnamed Chinese club, believed to be Shandong Luneng, over the sale of unwanted midfielder Marouane Fellaini, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has been at Old Trafford since arriving from 2013 and was an important figure during Jose Mourinho’s reign, with the powerful Belgium midfielder signing a new and improved contract over the summer.

But Fellaini could now be on the move, as it is understood that a Chinese club in talks with United over a permanent transfer.

The Belgium international has only managed 31 minutes since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took caretaker charge, although a calf injury ruled him out of recent matches.

Fellaini has been a divisive figure during his time at United but proved his importance to Mourinho by signing a new contract until at least 2020 over the summer.

But Press Association Sport claims a permanent exit is now on the cards for the midfielder, with the Chinese transfer window open until February 28.

A report earlier this month claimed United were seeking around £15million for the midfielder, who suggested the side may well be Guangzhou Evergrande.

However, reports in the Manchester Evening News claim the club in question is Shandong Luneng, who have officials in the city on Tuesday to finalise the deal.

Solskjaer said on Monday that he did not expect any United exits before Thursday’s transfer deadline and recently praised the midfielder’s “X factor”.

“He’ll probably be at least three or four weeks (out),” the United boss said of Fellaini on January 18.

“He’s got a calf problem and that’s sad because there’s X factors in different players and we all know Felli’s X factor.

“Then again, he’ll be working hard to get back in when all the big games are coming as well.”

United have been linked with a move for Monaco man Youri Tielemans, who could arrive as a replacement for his compatriot.

