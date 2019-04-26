Man Utd in talks with 17-goal PSG striker in contract dilemma

Manchester United are considering a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani, and are in regular contact with the player’s entourage, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may find himself in need of a new centre-forward this summer, with Marcus Rashford linked with a big-money move to Barcelona, and Romelu Lukaku admitting he would like to play in Serie A one day.

According to L’Equipe, Cavani is one of the names that United are considering adding to their attack. The striker is out of contract in 2020, and while he is happy to stay at PSG, there has been limited progress in discussions over a renewal. And with Cavani not having started a game for the Ligue 1 champions since February, it looks like he could be on his way out of the Parc Des Princes.

The report claims that conversations between the Old Trafford hierarchy and Cavani’s representatives have been ongoing for two years.

Man Utd are not the only ones looking at Cavani, with Atletico Madrid plotting a move having reportedly put former Chelsea man Diego Costa up for sale.

Despite now being 32 years of age, Cavani has not lost his scoring prowess, having netted 17 goals in 17 games in Ligue 1 this term.