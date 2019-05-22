Man Utd in talks with family of €120m forward with Pogba swap touted

Manchester United have been in talks with the family of Juventus star Paulo Dybala for the past month, according to a report.

Dybala, 25, has been a key player for Max Allegri’s perennial Italian champions in recent years, but hasn’t been quite as much of a first-choice option this season.

The Argentine has appeared in 28 Serie A games, scoring only five times and assisting with four more, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer seen as the main reason.

He has been linked with a big-money £105m (€120m) move to both United and Liverpool in recent months amid uncertainty over his future in Turin beyond this season.

His agent recently confirmed for the first time that the former Palermo star is unhappy at Juventus and will look to leave this summer.

“Yes, there is a good chance he’ll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change,” said his brother.

“I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave. Of course he’s not happy there. Paulo’s not the only one, as many players are uncomfortable at Juve.

“He won’t be the one who will leave the Bianconeri this summer.”

Italian outlet Tuttosport provide an update on the situation by claiming that United have been in contact with Dybala’s family – who act as his representatives – over the last month.

The newspaper mentions a potential swap deal involving midfielder Paul Pogba, who was in Turin recently to attend Andrea Barzagli’s farewell party.

Recent reports from the Italian press have suggested that Juve are ready to offer two of their stars in order to seal a reunion with the Frenchman this summer.

