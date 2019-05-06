Man Utd in talks with Juventus over £42m defender deal

Manchester United have reportedly begun talks to sign Juventus defender Joao Cancelo this summer.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer is ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season, after the Red Devils missed out on Champions League football following their draw at Huddersfield on Sunday.

Defence is believed to be a major area that Solskjaer is looking to upgrade, with several top names mentioned as targets – as well as some of the country’s younger talents, including Norwich star Ben Godfrey.

And according to a report in the Daily Star, the Old Trafford club have been in negotiations with super agent Jorge Mendes over a move for Cancelo.

At this stage, United appear to be well short of Juventus’ valuation of just over £50m for the player.

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils are only offering £42m, but in order to make the deal happen are prepared to include Juve target Matteo Darmian in the deal.

The Italian has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford, making just 14 league appearances in the last two seasons and Solskjaer is keen to move him on.

Cancelo, who only arrived in Turin last summer, is prepared to quit the Italian outfit after growing frustrated at a lack of opportunities – with the Champions League snub against Ajax the last straw.

United, however, are likely to face rivals in the shape of PSG for the player and could miss out as the Ligue 1 champions can offer Champions League football.

If PSG did sign Cancelo, it wouldn’t be the worst news for United as it would almost certainly mean that another target – Belgian Thomas Meunier – would definitely be moved on.

