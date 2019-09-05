Man Utd in touch with agent over bumper new deal for midfield star

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with ‘super agent’ Mino Raiola to discuss the possibility of Paul Pogba signing a new contract with the club.

Pogba made it very clear over the summer that he wanted to quit Old Trafford, with Raiola actively pushing to find his client a new club.

Indeed, Zinedine Zidane wanted Pogba at Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants just could not find the relevant funds to make the deal happen and Pogba remained in Manchester.

Despite his wish to leave, the Frenchman still knuckled down in pre-season and has been in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side that has started the new campaign the same way they ended the last – inconsistently.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, United are ready to offer the 26-year-old a new lucrative contract to further secure his future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to have been in contact with Raiola and wants to discuss a new deal for Pogba.

The midfielder currently earns around €17m per season at United and the club are considering giving him a considerable wage rise.

The report adds that with United shifting out a considerable amount from their wage bill this summer, including Alexis Sanchez’s loan exit to Inter, the club believe they are in a good position to give a lucrative new deal to Pogba.

