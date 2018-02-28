Man Utd inch ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona for top LaLiga full-back

Manchester United are reported to have nudged ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign Real Sociedad right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

Jose Mourinho is in the hunt for new defensive recruits this summer, with centre back seemingly his top priority amid some worrying displays from both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling recently, while Victor Lindelof has failed to convince when given a chance to shine.

But the United boss is also understood to be weighing up his full-back options and with Matteo Darmian tipped to join Juventus at the end of the season – the former Torino man was pictured in Turin ahead of an expected return to Italian football recently – Mourinho is on the hunt for replacements.

And after The Sun claimed United sent scouts to watch the highly-rated 21-year-old play against Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League last Thursday, it’s now suggested the club are ready to make their move.

Odriozola, a Spain Under-21 international, is rated at around the £20million bracket by Sociedad, who look increasingly likely to sell their prized asset this summer.

It’s believed the greater promise of first-team football puts United at the front of the queue to sign the player with Antonio Valencia, despite another fine campaign, not being able to go on forever.

Odriozola is seen as a top talent in Spain, demonstrating great pace and skill going forward, and United scouts will have been impressed after seeing the full-back score in the match – despite Sociedad crashing out of the Europa League on the night.

