Morata could be done next week as Real ‘accept player’s wishes’

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly failed to convince Alvaro Morata to stay at Real Madrid this summer as the player sets his heart on a move to Manchester United.

United have made the Spain striker their No 1 target after the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic was allowed to leave – but it seems any deal for the former Juventus striker will come at quite the cost.

Reports earlier this month claimed Jose Mourinho’s side had lodged an opening offer of £52.4million offer, which was rejected before they submitted a second bid of around £60million.

It was claimed earlier this week that both president Florentino Perez and coach Zinedine Zidane want Morata to stay – and a sale would only be considered if the club meet their €80million (£70million) asking price.

And now Marca claim Zidane has failed to convince Morata to stay to snub United’s interests after the Real boss met up with the striker on Friday evening to have a heart to heart in a bid to get him to reverse his decision to move on.

The 24-year-old made only 14 starts in the league last season but contributed with 15 goals and four assists, strengthening his credentials as a potent striker, and underlining Zidane’s wish to keep him at the European champions.

In addition, the publication claims Morata has set his heart on the move to United to get more minutes on the pitch and increase his chances of leading the line for Spain at next summer’s World Cup.

Furthermore, Marca believes Real are now willing to sanction his sale and the player could be presented as a Manchester United player before the end of next week, assuming a fee can be agreed.