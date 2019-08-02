Tottenham have reportedly had an initial offer for major Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes turned down by Sporting Lisbon.

Reports in Portugal stated that the north London club have sent an official to Portugal to hold talks about signing the highly-rated star, who scored an incredible 23 goals from midfield for club and country last season.

But according to local outlet Record, the Lions rejected the bid, thought to be around €45m, at the Portuguese club’s headquarters because it was lower than Sporting’s £63m valuation of their influential captain.

The report also claims that Spurs’ officials will take the answer back to London and that a new meeting between the two sides could happen in the next few days.

Fernandes had been expected to complete a switch to Old Trafford before next Thursday’s transfer deadline for Premier League clubs, but they have stalled on the deal while they try to get the Harry Maguire saga resolved.

As for Spurs, they may have to break their transfer record for the second time this summer to get their man, with Fernandes viewed as an alternative to long-time target Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine has been tipped to make a move top north London all summer, but Spurs are struggling to agree a fee with his club Real Betis and appear to have switched their attentions to Fernandes instead – with Sporting already lining up a replacement for their skipper mas they expect him to leave.

