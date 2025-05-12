Chelsea are reported to have been in contact with Manchester United to inform them they will not be signing Jadon Sancho this summer and will happily pay the costly fee to back out of the deal, with the winger’s agents now working on a deal to one of two sides overseas.

The winger has endured a miserable time in the Premier League since joining Manchester United a £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2021. Having quickly fallen foul of former boss Erik ten Hag, Sancho has spent the last 18 months on loan elsewhere as he’s looked to rebuild his career.

The latest of those has been with Chelsea, who swooped to sign the winger in a surprise deal last summer, securing at the same time an obligation to make the move a permanent £25m deal.

However, that move does contain an exit clause in which the Blues can back out of the deal, though in doing so, they will have to pay United a penalty payment worth £5m.

Now according to The Mirror, United have been informed by their Premier League rivals that the Blues will be backing out of the transfer, after Enzo Maresca decided against a permanent deal.

The Italian coach has been wanting to give Sancho as long as possible to prove himself, but despite some flashes of his old self, the Chelsea manager has reportedly now informed the player of his decision and having now been convinced he has reached the correct outcome.

Sancho has mustured four goals and has created 10 more from 40 appearances in Chelsea colours, meaning he has a relatively impressive G/A every 166.78 minutes he’s appeared on the field.

However, his inconsistent form has not been enough to secure him a permanent deal and he is now destined to return to Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign.

Bundesliga move beckons next for Jadon Sancho

Despite those claims, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher understands the Blues could decide to push through his permanent signing – but will only do so to use him as bait to help land a Borussia Dortmund targets as part of a lucrative swap.

Indeed, per Fletcher, Maresca and Co are exploring a possible swap deal with the Bundesliga side for winger Jamie Gittens, who has enjoyed an excellent season for the Bundesliga side.

Furthermore, BVB’s hopes of signing Carney Chukwuemeka in a ‘separate’ swap deal to that of Sancho also raises hopes that a posssible three-player trade could be on the cards.

Sancho has, of course, spent two separate spells at Dortmund already in his career, and there is no doubt that is where he has thrived the most.

However, we understand they are not the only Bundesliga side in the mix for his signature, with Bayer Leverkusen also looking into a possible move this summer as they look to add more creativity to their side in the event that Florian Wirtz departs this summer.

Either way, and irrespective of what Chelsea decide to do, Sancho has no future at Old Trafford with Ruben Amorim making it clear they do not see the 25-year-old as part of their plans going forwards.

He will have just a year left on his deal, though, come the summer and The Mirror reports that both Dortmund and Leverkusen will not be looking to spend any more than €25m (£21.1m, $27.9m) on his signing this summer.

Any deal will also be subject to Sancho taking a massive wage cut on the current £250,000 a week package he is on at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho at Chelsea – the story so far…

August 31, 2024: Chelsea sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.

September 14, 2024: Sancho makes his debut for Chelsea as a substitute against Bournemouth and earns the man of the match award after making an assist.

December 4, 2024: Sancho scores his first goal for Chelsea in a win over Southampton.

December 8, 2024: Sancho scores from outside the box against Spurs – but he will go on to fail to score in his next 19 appearances.

January 4, 2025: Sancho reaches five assists in the Premier League for the season, after not having set up a top-flight goal since September.

March 11, 2025: Reports begin to emerge that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to avoid signing Sancho permanently.

April 2, 2025: Enzo Maresca sidesteps a question about Sancho’s future, but admits he ‘could do better’ in terms of numbers.

April 10, 2025: Chelsea win the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final against Legia Warsaw, with Sancho providing two assists.

April 13, 2025: Sancho scores his first league goal in four months with the equaliser against Ipswich Town after coming on as a substitute.

April 20, 2025: A win over Fulham triggers Chelsea’s obligation to buy Sancho due to not being able to finish lower than 14th, although reports persist about their option to cancel the deal.

May 1, 2025: Sancho opens the scoring as Chelsea win the first leg of their Conference League semi-final against Djurgardens.