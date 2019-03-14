Man Utd informed of huge signing-on fee in bid to land PSG star Rabiot

Manchester United have reportedly joined a long list of clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, who are interested in signing PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The France star has been frozen out in Paris after refusing to sign a new contract and will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Barcelona were thought to be close to signing the 23-year-old, but the LaLiga giants have completely cooled their interest after agreeing a deal to sign Frankie de Jong from Ajax for £65million this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also said to have held talks with Rabiot, who was previously a target for Liverpool before Jurgen Klopp moved for Monaco star Fabinho instead.

The Sun, however, claims that United have now entered the race because interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is concerned by his ageing midfield.

Nemanja Matic will be 31 by the time next season starts, while Spanish star Juan Mata turns 31 next month.

The report quotes a United source as saying: “There is interest there. His advisers look to be offering him around though.

“The boss is well aware of his ability. We are on the lookout for a midfield link player for the long-term.”

Rabiot certainly appeals in terms of being a free agent, but the report goes on to state that he will demand a massive signing-on fee of around £10million.

That is not expected to deter United, however, with the Red Devils ready to stump up the fee in an effort to beat their rivals to the player.

Rabiot, who has won six caps for France, has not played any football since the beginning of December after being ‘indefinitely benched’ for holding out on a new deal.

