Sources: Man Utd intent on beating Man City to new Declan Rice in £70m move

TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester United and Manchester City are building towards a major transfer battle this summer, as they both eye a move for a top Premier League midfield talent.

Both Manchester clubs have had difficult seasons for different reasons but are looking to the future and trying to build a list of targets for the summer – and one player who is very much on their radar is Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old has been superb since he arrived at Selhurst Park in a £22million deal from Blackburn Rovers in early 2024, having also been on Tottenham’s radar at the time.

United and City are tracking Wharton, who has been training with the England senior set-up under new coach Thomas Tuchel this week, and view him as a player who could grow into the next Declan Rice.

While Palace are keen to hold onto Wharton, sources state that there is a clear pathway to the top of the game for the talented midfielder, who also has interest from former suitors Spurs and Chelsea – along with clubs in Europe.

The Selhurst Park outfit are, however, in a strong position when it comes to any negotiations over the player, who remains under contract until the summer of 2029. Many feel, though, that a move away would be assured if not for injuries this season that have kept him out of the side.

Wharton, who the Daily Mail reports is now valued at £70million by Palace, has only managed 13 Premier League appearances and that has perhaps slowed his chances of a move this summer, although that has not stopped top sides tracking his progress.

Both Manchester sides will be busy this summer as they try to build squads to meet their respective ambitions.

Pep Guardiola is building a new era at City after seeing his side struggle this season and lose out on the league title to a Liverpool side who are closing in on glory under Arne Slot.

Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, has a much tougher task at Manchester United and there is a huge job ahead of the Portuguese coach as he looks to get the club back in top-four contention.

Wharton tipped to become world-beater

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has tipped Adam Wharton for big things and firmly believes he has ‘got the world at his feet’.

Capable of playing several different midfield roles, Wharton has four assists to his name in just 33 Palace appearances so far but showed he also had an eye for goal during his stint at Blackburn.

He had been tipped to earn a place in Tuchel’s first senior England squad last week after returning from injury to impress for Palace but had to make do with an Under-21 spot instead.

And, speaking about Wharton’s talents towards the tail end of last year, Ward explained thee traits that make him sucj a top young talent.

The defender said: “I think he’s got the world at his feet. He’s a young lad and he’s very mature, very wise. He plays the game, reads the game and understands the game so well.

“His ability on the ball, his vision and what he’s seeing ahead of time is pretty impressive.”

