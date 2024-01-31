Man Utd intend to snatch No 1 Liverpool target to replace Salah that’ll deny Klopp his final transfer wish

Manchester United could thwart Liverpool plans to replace Mohamed Salah by signing their No 1 right winger target despite the move reportedly becoming Jurgen Klopp’s final transfer wish.

Klopp, 56, confirmed last Friday that he’ll leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. Klopp’s impending exit was quickly followed by news of sporting director Jorg Schmadtke also taking flight. Schmadtke will depart when the winter window concludes.

Liverpool’s attempts to re-hire Michael Edwards quickly crashed and burned. However, there’s growing speculation they could raid a Premier League side for Schmadtke’s replacement that might also help to lure Xabi Alonso in as Klopp’s successor.

Elsewhere, the future remains uncertain for a few of Liverpool’s highest profile stars.

Virgil van Dijk has since moved to allay fears he’ll join the exodus after an eyebrow-raising interview stoked fears.

Sky Sports claimed Trent Alexander-Arnold staying and signing a new contract is an ‘absolute banker.’

However, there is less certainty regarding Mohamed Salah who will once again be the subject of colossal Saudi Arabian bids in the summer.

Al-Ittihad verbally offered £150m for Salah last summer. Liverpool refused to play ball, though Salah will enter the final year of his contract at season’s end.

David Ornstein and Ben Jacobs both suggested the likeliest outcome had been Salah would stay at Anfield and sign an extension. However, Klopp’s exit announcement has cast a dark cloud over that theory.

In the event Liverpool do cash in and explore the market for a left-footed replacement for the right wing, reports in Spain recently pointed the finger at Takefusa Kubo.

Man Utd threaten Klopp’s final wish

The Japan international has thrived since leaving Real Madrid for Real Sociedad in 2022. Kubo, 22, has returned nine goal contributions in 18 LaLiga matches this term and can be signed via a €60m release clause.

The Spanish press claimed Klopp has earmarked to the Liverpool board that Kubo ‘is the most similar there is to Salah’ in terms of wingers they are monitoring.

However, according to a fresh update from Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool’s succession plan could be hijacked by Man Utd.

They state the Red Devils have fixed their gaze on Kubo and the €60m price tag is widely viewed as a bargain given Kubo’s displays of late.

Erik ten Hag has recently deployed Alejandro Garnacho on his right flank in lieu of Antony’s woeful form this term. Antony has scored just one goal across all competitions this season (against fourth tier Newport in the FA Cup).

EURO PAPER TALK: Ratcliffe plots incredible €150m triple Serie A swoop to revitalise Man Utd; Bellingham in €100m Man City ploy that’ll make Pep wince

Kubo in, Antony out?

TEAMtalk recently learned Man Utd are open to selling Antony as soon as bids in the £50m range are received.

United would be fully willing to sell to a Premier League rival or a European side and aren’t pinning their hopes solely on the Saudi Pro League bailing them out.

With Mason Greenwood also expected to be sold, United would lack an established left-footed winger heading into next season. As such, the Kubo links do appear to hold weight.

Juventus and Saudi side Al-Nassr are also understood to be monitoring Kubo.

Mundo Deportivo concluded Kubo’s current stance is he’s perfectly happy to remain where he is at Real Sociedad. However, minds can and often do quickly change when clubs the calibre of Man Utd and Liverpool come calling.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd to boot out failed Ten Hag signing as Ratcliffe opens transfer talks for top Brazilian upgrade