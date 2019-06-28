Barcelona want Ivan Rakitic out of the club this summer after signing Frenkie De Jong, amid reports of Manchester United and Inter Milan interest.

The 31-year-old doesn’t want to leave the Camp Nou, but Barca are reportedly trying to convince him that it will be better for him and the club if he departs this summer.

Rakitic is contracted at Barca until 2021 and it’s reported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the Croatian as an upgrade on Ander Herrera, who left on a free transfer at the end of the season and looks likely to join PSG.

Inter are also interested in the midfielder and a move to the San Siro would see him team up with international team-mates Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic

The LaLiga champions already have Sergio Busquets, Arthur and Arturo Vidal in midfield, while 21-year-old starlet Carles Alena will be looking for more first team chances.

De Jong will also arrive at the club in the summer for £67m after impressing in the young Ajax side that got to the Champions league semi finals.

Rakitic is currently on holiday and discussions will occur between club and player when he returns for pre season training, according to CalcioMercato in Italy.

The midfielder has 268 appearances and 35 goals for Los Cules since signing from Sevilla in 2014. He also has 104 caps for his country and is the current vice captain.