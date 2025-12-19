Man Utd are one of three suitors for Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are one of three Premier League clubs still interested in Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries – but it would have to be a summer move due to his current injury.

Despite undergoing ankle surgery that will keep him sidelined for around three months, interest in Dumfries remains strong. Several Premier League clubs continue to closely monitor the Dutch wing-back and have recently requested updated information about his condition and recovery plan, with a clear focus on a potential summer move.

In recent days, Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all confirmed that they are still interested in Dumfries. These clubs intend to follow his return carefully in the spring, once he is back on the pitch, before deciding on any concrete steps ahead of the next transfer window.

His physical strength, pace and experience at the top level continue to make him an attractive profile for English sides.

Dumfries is currently under contract with Inter until June 2028, after signing a new deal in November 2024. The Nerazzurri still consider him an important part of the squad, especially for his contribution on the right flank (he has scored three goals from 15 appearances this season, and 25 from 194 across his Inter career).

However, Inter are not closing the door to a potential transfer. If a serious and high-value offer arrives in the coming months, the Italian club would be willing to evaluate it carefully.

With Premier League interest staying alive despite the injury, Dumfries could remain a key name to watch on the market in the next few months.

