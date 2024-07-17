Manchester United interest in a Wolves defender could prompt Gary O’Neil’s side to raise their asking price, and why an elevated fee would jettison Liverpool into the position of favourites for the transfer has emerged.

Man Utd are feverishly working on numerous arrivals and exits as we speak. Joshua Zirkzee has arrived, while two additions at centre-back and one in central midfield are also wanted.

United are aiming to sign two from three of Jarrad Branthwaite, Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt for the centre-back arrivals.

In central midfield, Man Utd’s shortlist appears to have boiled down to two names – Manuel Ugarte and Joao Neves.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly stated Man Utd also aim to bolster their left-back ranks too.

The left-back position proved troublesome for Erik ten Hag last term, with Luke Shaw’s campaign blighted by injury. Tyrell Malacia, meanwhile, spent the entire season on the sidelines and did not feature even a single time.

An upgrade on Malacia and a player capable of challenging Shaw for starts is being sought. United are understood to favour signing a left-back on the younger end of the spectrum.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez are both on United’s radar. But according to GiveMeSport, Wolves ace Rayan Ait-Nouri can be added to that list too.

Man Utd eyeing Wolves ace Rayan Ait-Nouri

GMS state Man Utd hold concrete interest in the 23-year-old Algeria international and have explored a transfer.

There has been speculation Ait-Nouri’s deal at Molineux contains a release clause worth roughly £38m. However, those claims are yet to be verified and Wolves have neither confirmed nor denied the presence of a clause.

Assuming the clause does not exist, GMS state Man Utd showing interest in Ait-Nouri could be met by Wolves ‘increasing their demands during the remainder of the transfer window.’

Such a move would go down like a lead balloon at Old Trafford, especially as the new Ratcliffe-led regime are determined to avoid the past mistakes Man Utd have made in the market when regularly overpaying for players.

Furthermore, with Man Utd prioritising moves in more pressing positions first, the Red Devils may be priced out of a move for Ait-Nouri once other deals have been sealed.

Indeed, the quadruple signing of Branthwaite, Yoro, Ugarte and Zirkzee, for example, would already cost Man Utd around £200m. The club would thus have very little room for manoeuvre when it came time to signing a left-back.

Liverpool could sweep in for Andy Robertson heir

The issue of financing a move for Ait-Nouri isn’t one that should prevent Liverpool from swooping, however.

Like Man Utd, Liverpool hold genuine interest in Ait-Nouri who would be viewed as an upgrade on Kostas Tsimikas and the long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

Liverpool have ambled out of the gate since the transfer window opened and don’t appear to have shown any urgency with their negotiations.

One explanation put forward for their slow start is that Liverpool chiefs don’t actually believe their young squad that is packed with potential actually requires many changes.

A replacement for Joel Matip will be sought and TEAMtalk understands a move for Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi, is in the works.

A central midfielder could also be signed to start in place of Wataru Endo. If those are the only two moves Liverpool make, they’d have plenty cash spare for the signing of Ait-Nouri – even if Wolves do elevate their price tag,

