Man Utd interest earns defensive target improved 2-year La Liga deal

Manchester United defensive target Diego Godin has agreed a new two-year contract extension to keep him at Atletico Madrid until 2021.

The Uruguayan central defender’s previous deal was due to expire in the summer of 2019 and contained a €20m release clause, which subsequently linked him to both United and Serie A champions Juventus.

The 32-year-old, who is now Los Rojiblancos captain following the summer exit of Gabi Fernandez, has been rewarded for his loyalty with a pay increase in Madrid.

Godin, who is widely regarded as the best central defender in the world, has played in 350 official matches for Atleti since joining from Villarreal in 2010.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Cincinnati Masters betting preview: Birthday boy Roger Federer to shine (Tennis365)

It’s Paul Pogba’s world, and we’re all just living in it – even José Mourinho (Planet Football)