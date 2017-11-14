Man Utd interest in Benfica winger confirmed by player’s agent

Manchester United are in talks with Umaro Embalo and his agent, as the Red Devils attempt to bring the young Benfica winger to Old Trafford, after ‘agreeing a deal’ last week.

United were reported to have agreed the deal to sign the 16-year-old last week, and whilst his agent denied that was entirely the case, he did confirm that talks were taking place.

Speaking to A Bola he said: “Nothing is done, and the conversation, nobody communicated anything to me, nor to the parents.

“He has interest from several clubs, because he is an asset of Benfica and has gone down this route well.

“I can say that all the great clubs in Europe have already asked for information about Umaro, from Germany, England, Spain, France.

“If he’s going to Manchester is something that I don’t know at all, but it’s true that we have already met with Benfica and Manchester, there is no agreement, but there are conversations.” he concluded.

United have been trying to sign some of Europe’s most promising young talent in an attempt to bolster their academy.

And, if the rumours are to be beleived, Embalo will be one of those promising youngsters next to step through United’s doors.