Man Utd interested in Italy star they deem ‘suitable’ for the Prem

Manchester United have made one of Italy’s key Euro 2020 stars a target after deciding he would fit the Premier League, a report has claimed.

As always, United are in the market for some big money moves this summer. They have already reached an agreement in principle to sign long-term target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73million. And now they look to be in pole position to complete the £100m signing of Sancho’s England teammate Harry Kane.

That comes after Tottenham reportedly lowered their asking price for their star man. Instead, they have requested the nine-figure sum plus two United players.

Whilst the high-profile moves take centre stage, there are other areas that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking to recruit for.

One such position is right-back. The United boss wants to bring in someone to provide competition to current first choice Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils do have two other right-backs in their squad currently. However, neither are preferred as suitable options by Solskjaer.

Diego Dalot spent last year on-loan at AC Milan after falling out of favour. He’s been linked with a move to Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

Brandon Williams, meanwhile, looks set to join Southampton on a season-long loan to gain some much needed game time.

United’s main target for the position has been Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier. The 30-year-old was born near Manchester and has supported the club his whole life.

However, reports have indicated that Atletico’s asking price is too much for the liking of those in charge at Old Trafford.

It would seem they are now exploring alternatives. According to Italian paper La Stampa, via Il Napolista, one target they have in mind is Italy right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Di Lorenzo, 27, has reportedly attracted the interest of United with his performances at the Euros. They are said to consider him to be ‘suitable’ for the Premier League.

His club Napoli value him at €20m, which is not far from Atletico’s price tag on Trippier. However, Di Lorenzo is three years younger.

Maguire praised by former Liverpool midfielder

Meanwhile, Brighton and former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has admitted that he got his assessment of United’s England star Harry Maguire wrong.

Maguire has proved to be one of the standout stars for the Three Lions in recent games.

That is despite battling back to fitness after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Indeed, Gary Neville claimed it was now-or-never to get the 28-year-old in the team for the final group stage game.

Given his impact at club and international level, Lallana has reflected on how he misjudged the centre-back.

