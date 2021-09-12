Man Utd interested in landing €70m-rated Spain international

Dani Olmo speaks with Pedri during Spain game at the Euros

Manchester United are hoping to sign 23-year-old Spain international Dani Olmo, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder played five times for Luis Enrique’s men at this summer’s European Championship. He registered three assists before they were knocked out by Italy in the semi-final.

Olmo continues to impress top European clubs and could be the subject of a huge bid next year.

Spanish outlet Marca report that Man Utd hold an interest in his signature. They are joined by Barcelona and Juventus in the transfer race.

The Red Devils are encouraged by the transfer history of Olmo’s current club, RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga outfit tend to either develop or improve players before selling them on for a profit.

Stars such as Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner have left for bigger clubs in recent seasons.

Man Utd will have to pay a significant fee if they want to land Olmo. Goal claim that Leipzig have set his price tag at €70m (£60m).

That should be no problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they spent around £127m to sign three players in the summer. Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo all arrived at Old Trafford.

The only question over Olmo is whether he is actually needed by Solskjaer. As a central attacking midfielder, he would have to compete with Bruno Fernandes and potentially Paul Pogba for a starting spot.

We have already seen how hard that can be as Donny van de Beek continues to be kept on the bench.

Olmo came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy setup. He left Spain as a teenager and went on to join Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

He scored 34 goals and registered 28 assists while in the HNL to earn a move to RB Leipzig in January 2020.

Ronaldo makes Man Utd return admission

Ronaldo has admitted he was ‘super nervous’ ahead of his second Man Utd debut.

The Portugal superstar was in from the start against Newcastle as he returned to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

He enjoyed an incredible day, scoring two goals in a 4-1 Premier League win.

After the match, Ronaldo told reporters: “It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear.

“It is normally because I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. I was very nervous but maybe I didn’t show but I was. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team.”

