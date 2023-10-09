Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd interrupt top midfielder’s renewal talks by preparing better offer; West Ham find successor to star who’s only just signed

Manchester United are ready to swoop for a midfielder they have long held an interest in, while West Ham are being tipped to sign a Turkish talent – all in Monday’s European transfer gossip.

RABIOT ON RADAR OF MAN UTD AND NEWCASTLE

Man Utd and Newcastle remain keen on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and are willing to offer him a better salary, according to Calciomercato.

Rabiot renewed his contract with Juventus back in June, but it was only for another season, which means they now find themselves in exactly the same situation they were in last year in terms of trying not to lose him.

Man Utd have regularly been linked with Rabiot, particularly last summer until they chose to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid instead. Now, they have been brought back into the picture by Calciomercato.

The Italian source has confirmed that Rabiot’s renewal kept him on exactly the same salary as his previous deal, whereas he is looking for a wage increase within his next contract.

Juventus are in talks to keep him and want to wrap things up before the risk of losing him on a free transfer ahead of next season heightens in January. However, the report claims Man Utd and Newcastle are both ready to pounce with their own moves for the France international.

In theory, they might be more willing to improve what Rabiot currently earns, although the report does not mention what wages they would put on the table yet.

Since joining Juventus from PSG in 2019, Rabiot has scored 18 goals from 185 appearances, also providing 14 assists. So far this season, he has one goal and two assists from eight games.

Last season was undoubtedly the best of his time in Italy. Rabiot scored 11 times and set up six other goals for teammates throughout his 48 appearances in all competitions.

At the age of 28, he is now looking for a longer contract than the one Juventus handed to him after his renaissance. In addition to his demands for a better salary, he is keen to ensure he is competing in the Champions League with whichever club he signs with.

Man Utd and Newcastle are both in the Champions League this season. Juventus would have finished in the top four in Serie A last season if it wasn’t for a points deduction and they have been excluded from UEFA competitions this term, but will be eligible again for the next campaign.

WEST HAM KEEN ON AKTURKOGLU

West Ham are interested in Galatasaray attacking midfielder Kerem Akturkoglu as a successor to Jarrod Bowen, who has only just signed a new long-term contract. (Haldun Domac)

Unai Emery has told Aston Villa to make a new offer for Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna in January. (Grada3)

A January departure from Tottenham for Giovani Lo Celso has been categorically ruled out despite links with Barcleona. (Diario Sport)

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard has confessed to dreaming of a return to Paris Saint-Germain. (Telefoot)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi will be called up to the France national team to replace the injured Jules Kounde. (RMC Sport)

MESSI TO BARCELONA RULED OUT

Barcelona will not be taking Lionel Messi back from Inter Miami on loan because of a tight budget. (Mundo Deportivo)

Nor do Xavi’s side have any plans to sign a defensive midfielder in January as they keep faith in Oriol Romeu. (Marca)

Real Madrid will soon announce a new deal for Vinicius Junior with a €1bn release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fran Garcia is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti looked down on the left-back. (Diario Sport)

Diego Simeone has a verbal agreement to extend his contract as the head coach of Atletico Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

LEEDS REUNION RUMOURED AT SEVILLA

Victor Orta has identified former Leeds United boss Javi Gracia as a candidate to replace Jose Luis Mendilibar at Sevilla. (Estadio Deportivo)

Former Liverpool winger Albert Riera is about to become the new manager of Ligue 2 side Bordeaux. (L’Equipe)

AC Milan want to extend the contract of former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, which will expire at the end of the season. (Corriere Della Sera)

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is considering sacking Rudi Garcia as head coach. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed the transfer fee they paid Tottenham for Harry Kane was €95m. (BR24)

